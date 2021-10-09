‘He discovered I was an Everton supporter and told me I had to leave!’ – Inside Jurgen Klopp’s first 24 hours in Liverpool, as the new manager explored the city and met his new team.

The Mercedes V-Class arrived at Anfield at 9 a.m. on a Friday morning, delivering its valuable German cargo.

Jurgen Klopp, the new manager of Liverpool Football Club, was inside the £50,000 vehicle, ready to face the media for the first time after his three-year contract was made public the day before.

A lengthy meeting with Fenway Sports Group, which had taken place earlier that month in the New York offices of law firm Sterling & Shearman, had persuaded all parties that Klopp and Liverpool were an ideal combination.

A planned sabbatical was cut short before he landed on Merseyside, ready to take on the monumental task of restoring England’s 18-time champions to the top of the sport.

At 10 a.m., Klopp strolled into his new office with then-CEO Ian Ayre and club chairman Tom Werner, accompanied by the clicks and flashes of the photographers.

As the collected journalists awaited the start of the inquisition, the new manager’s perplexed expression gave way to a big smile.

Despite his standing as one of the game’s most respected managers, Klopp appeared bemused and embarrassed by the attention and interest in the news that he had sought new job.

His smart-casual wardrobe suddenly contrasts with the club-themed tracksuits he has made his trademark over the last six years, as he wears a black suit jacket and shirt with dark blue trousers.

On the other hand, on October 9, 2015, he was on a mission to impress.

And he didn’t let us down.

“Good morning Jurgen, welcome to Liverpool Football Club,” Peter McDowall of LFCTV said. “Can you tell us what drew you to this club and how it feels?” Klopp began his term with a humble apology before explaining why the massive Anfield repair project was so appealing.

“First and foremost, please accept my apologies for poor English!” Klopp remarked. “However, I am now on vacation.”

“I’ve known I’d be back in the race for a few days, and I can honestly say it’s the greatest honor I’ve ever had to be here.”

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world for me, and it’s given me this chance.”

