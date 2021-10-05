HBO Max Announces Its European Release.

On Tuesday, HBO Max, the home of cultural icons such as Batman and Harry Potter, as well as The Sopranos and Friends, outlined the deployment of its streaming service across Europe.

The corporation utilized the occasion to tease the next Game of Thrones prequel, “House of the Dragon,” which will be released next year.

It was also revealed that the sequel to “Sex and the City,” dubbed “And Just Like That,” will premiere in December.

HBO Max, as WarnerMedia’s streaming service, will receive new Warner Bros. films 45 days following their theatrical debut, according to the firm.

That might be contentious, given how some filmmakers have reacted violently to the growing trend of new blockbusters being seen at home.

Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker of “Dune,” has slammed Warner for releasing his film in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time in the United States this month, claiming it showed “no love for cinema, not for the viewer.”

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for allegedly doing the same thing with her summer movie “Black Widow,” alleging that it harmed her income.

HBO Max first debuted in the United States last year and has since expanded throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

On October 26, it will be available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, and Andorra.

In 2022, it will expand to 27 European countries.

This excludes some significant markets, like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, where HBO and Warner have long-term distribution agreements with local carriers.

However, the corporation stated that it intends to expand globally by 2026, reaching 190 countries.

WarnerMedia controls the rights to a large number of films, ranging from classics like “Singing in the Rain” and “The Shining” to blockbusters like “The Matrix” and “Justice League.”

It also features a number of popular TV shows, such as “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Two and a Half Men,” which have all proven to be perennial favorites on streaming services.