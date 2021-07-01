Hayden Muller has joined St Johnstone on loan from Millwall.

The 19-year-old defender, who has made four appearances for the South London club, follows in the footsteps of Danny McNamara, Tanto Olaofe, and James Brown, who have all spent time on loan at McDiarmid Park from the Lions.

Saints manager Callum Davidson was previously an assistant manager at Millwall and led the Perth club to a record Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season.

On their official Twitter account, St Johnstone confirmed Muller’s arrival, saying: “The Club is happy to announce the signing of defender Hayden Muller on a season-long loan from @MillwallFC.” @HaydenMuller35, welcome.”