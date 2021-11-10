Hawks, Bucks, and Blazers are among the NBA’s most disappointing teams in 2021.

Through the first several weeks of the 2021-2022 NBA season, a few NBA teams have fallen far short of preseason expectations. Both of last season’s Eastern Conference finals have a losing record after 11 games, while a regular Western Conference playoff contender has a losing record.

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-6) are the only club in the early stages of the 2021 West playoff race. Neither the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) nor the Atlanta Hawks (4-8) have a top-eight spot in the Eastern Conference.

With a 117-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, Portland fell to 0-5 on the road (6-4). Damian Lillard scored 27 points, which was over eight points more than his season average.

Lillard is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 36.5 percent. The standout point guard has been a top-eight MVP finalist in each of the last four seasons, averaging at least 25.8 points on 43.9 percent shooting. He blamed part of his sluggish start on offseason rule changes that penalize shooters who try to garner foul calls explicitly.

Lillard told reporters Tuesday night, “I feel that the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable,” implying that the NBA’s rule revisions have gone too far. “Coming in, I thought the rule change wouldn’t harm me because I don’t try to fool the referees.” I’m not one for trick plays…. This is inexcusable.” The Blazers have now reached the playoffs eight times in a row.

Milwaukee won the 2021 conference finals in six games before going on to win the championship. The Bucks would be in the play-in tournament if the regular season ended now, while the Hawks would be out of contention.

The Bucks should be alright in the end. Because of COVID-19 regulations, Khris Middleton has missed five games. Jrue Holiday has been forced to sit out six games due to injuries. Milwaukee overcame a weakened Philadelphia 76ers (8-4) lineup 118-109 on Tuesday with Holiday back on the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA Finals MVP, had 31 points and 16 rebounds in Philadelphia. With averages of 27.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, the 2019 and 2020 regular-season MVP leads Milwaukee.

The Atlanta Hawks (8-3) were upset by the Utah Jazz (8-3) 110-98 on Tuesday night, dropping them to 13th place in the Eastern Conference. With eight losses, the Hawks are tied with the Orlando Magic (3-8) and the Detroit Pistons (1-8) for the most in the conference.

Atlanta's Achilles heel has been defense. The Hawks' defensive rating is 27th in the league, allowing 112.2 points per 100 possessions.