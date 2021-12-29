‘Have To Raise My Game In 2022,’ Sergio Perez Says of Racing With Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez commended Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, describing him as a “very complete” racer before adding, “I have to lift my game for next year.”

Perez was instrumental in Verstappen’s first Formula One world title. In the penultimate lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton and snatched the championship from the Brit.

Perez, who joined Red Bull ahead of the 2021 season as Verstappen’s partner, has confessed that his teammate drives him to “new levels.”

“He’s fantastic. He’s completely at ease in the car. He’s a natural qualifier and performs admirably in races. He’s a well-rounded, seasoned individual. I mean, I think his season has been a legend, you know, it’s really incredible, and I give him a lot of credit. He’s completely at ease in the car “In an interview with Autosport, Perez stated.

While Red Bull won the driver’s championship, the Austrian team was unable to win the Constructors’ Championship, which was won by Mercedes. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull finished 28 points behind Mercedes, and Perez remarked that he lacked consistency throughout the season.

“It hasn’t been easy, but it has elevated me to a new level, and having Max on your side pushes you to new heights. At this stage in my career, I’m having a lot of fun, and that’s the most important thing. When you’re out of position, etc., I think the most important thing I missed was the consistency to always be 100 percent with the car. For next year, I need to step up my game. And, hopefully, we’ll all be able to move ahead “Perez added.

Perez went on to remark that Verstappen’s championship victory meant a great deal to him.

“It does, since Max has been a tremendous teammate to me since day one, and the squad has been fantastic to me as well. I was also in a position to help my teammate “In the same Autosport interview, he remarked.

Perez had given up his flying lap during qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in order to put Verstappen on pole. Perez then held off Hamilton for a few of laps to allow his Dutch colleague to close the deficit.

Verstappen had already gained six seconds when Hamilton eventually passed Perez.

Verstappen was overheard remarking on the team radio at the moment, “Checo is a legend.”

