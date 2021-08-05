Hassan raises his treble bid while veteran Felix chases the Olympic record.

Allyson Felix will compete in the women’s 400m for a record 10th Olympic medal, while Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands may complete an unparalleled treble in Tokyo by winning gold in the 1500m final on Friday.

Felix, 35, is attempting to become the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history. She is competing in her fifth and final Olympics.

She shares nine Olympic medals with Jamaican icon Merlene Ottey, and she won silver in the 400m in Rio five years ago.

“It took a lot of effort to get here. Felix, who will also compete in the 4x400m relay on Saturday, added, “When I was younger, I never really imagined about making a final.”

“As you get older, it appears to be more difficult. All you have to do now is become intelligent and figure it out.”

Hassan, who has previously won a gold medal in the 5,000m in Japan, will compete in the final of the shortest of her three events against Kenya’s defending champion Faith Kipyegon.

In an unprecedented bid for middle-distance supremacy, Hassan is also eyeing the 10,000m.

In the men’s 5,000m, where Joshua Cheptegei leads a strong group of Ugandans including Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo, a new Olympic champion will be crowned after two-time winner Mo Farah failed to make the British team.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double sprint champion, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 100m silver medalist, lead Jamaica as the clear favorites in the women’s 4x100m relay.

After finishing sixth in their heat, the American men were unable to qualify for the men’s 4x100m final, a performance Carl Lewis described as a “complete embarrassment.”

Maria Andrejczyk seeks to deliver Poland another gold in the women’s javelin after winning gold in the mixed 4x400m relay and two more in the hammer.

The men’s 50km and women’s 20km race walk finals, conducted in the northern city of Sapporo to avoid Tokyo’s scorching summer heat, will be held in similar conditions.

China leads the medals table with 34 golds and will look to add to that total in the men’s table tennis team final versus Germany.

After knocking out two-time gold medalist Jason Kenny in the quarter-finals, Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen is seeking to become the next men’s sprint champion.

Laura Kenny, the most decorated British female athlete of all time, competes in the women’s madison, which is featured on the Games schedule for the first time.

In the women's competition, 2016 runners-up Sweden will face first-time finalists Canada.