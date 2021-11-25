Harvey Elliott takes on new Liverpool duty, leaving Adrian speechless.

With an eventual facile win over Porto, Liverpool maintained their perfect record in the Champions League this season.

The Reds won 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night, with to goals from Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah.

For the first time in the club’s history, Jurgen Klopp’s side has taken 15 points from a possible 15 in the competition’s group stage.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

It’s fair to say Thiago’s first goal for Liverpool in front of paying fans was well worth the wait.

The 30-yard first-time strike, which virtually levitated into the bottom corner as it hovered inches off the turf, prompted gasps of surprise from the home crowd as well as shouts.

And the effort’s worth was echoed on the Reds bench, where Adrian, a compatriot, was left speechless by what he had just seen.

The goalkeeper, on the other hand, would almost certainly have assured his teammate that he would have saved it afterwards.

Harvey Elliott is still a regular at Anfield, despite not being fit enough to play for Liverpool at the time.

On Wednesday, the teenager was in attendance once more, giving Tyler Morton, a Champions League debutant, a massive hug after the final whistle.

Elliott, on the other hand, was eager to widen his horizons before the game by snatching a club photographer’s camera and snapping a few shots.

As long as he stays away from the press box, Harvey, everything will be OK. Believe us when we say you don’t want the hassle of doing the player ratings.

Tyler Morton made his second start for Liverpool, and it was another big night for him.

If the youth was nervous about performing on the European stage, they were not visible in his performance.

And there was a beautiful moment before kick-off when Mohamed Salah gave Morton a loving hug and then leant in for some encouraging words.

The message was most likely “simply. “Summary concludes.”