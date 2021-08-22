Harvey Elliott passes his first test for Liverpool, as Naby Keita’s change is demonstrated by a single instant.

Harvey Elliott, welcome to the Premier League.

With only eight minutes on the clock, the kid was sent tumbling by Burnley winger Dwight McNeil after already receiving an ugly thwack from Josh Brownhill.

The visitors, on the other hand, were badly mistaken in expecting to break Elliott’s stride on his maiden Premier League start.

Instead, the 18-year-calm, old’s composed performance underscored why speculation about his potential continues to grow.

A season in the Championship prepared Elliott for any physical danger Burnley would bring, while a summer spent on the right side of the midfield three served as additional preparation for his full debut in the engine room.

Jordan Henderson issues a warning to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, saying, “I’m telling you now.”

Elliott consistently connected up with Mohamed Salah, with a borderline offside ruling denying the youngster an assist after a magnificent defence-breaking ball, while a subsequent superb cross produced an opportunity from which Salah’s eventual shot was blocked off the line.

And the teenager would go on to play a significant role in the game-winning second goal, his touch and pass exemplifying the care and precision in possession that has been a trademark of his since his arrival at Anfield two years ago.

Understandably, some rough edges remain to be smoothed, more so in terms of positioning than anything else, but this will undoubtedly occur with time.

Welcome to the Premier League, Harvey Elliott.

In the midst of the Anfield euphoria, a moment occurred that would normally be relegated to the footnotes of a wonderful afternoon.

However, it could help to explain how Naby Keita is able to revive his Liverpool career.

Midway through the first half, with Burnley in possession, Keita attempted to dribble his way out of difficulty on the edge of the area, only to lose possession.

It all came to naught in the end. However, the groans of dissatisfaction could be heard.

While Keita’s physique has let him down far too frequently during his time with the Reds, his mentality has also been called into question on occasion.

Such clear fan outrage at an unintentional blunder could have caused the Guinean to retreat into his shell in the past.

This isn’t the case. “Summary ends.” With confidence brimming following an impressive pre-season and a.