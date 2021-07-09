Harvey Elliott may be unleashed in three ways for Liverpool next season.

Liverpool’s announcement on Friday afternoon that highly-rated teenager Harvey Elliott had signed a new contract came as little surprise.

Both parties were working behind the scenes on a new contract, which resulted in the 18-year-old committing his future to the club for at least another five years.

He’ll be part of the squad for Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Austria, and he’ll be hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp ahead of the new season.

His new contract came after a successful season-long loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season.

He was a vital player for the one-time Premier League champions during his tenure there, scoring seven goals and assisting on 11 occasions.

Last season, no player under the age of 21 could match his 11 assists in the Premier League or the Championship.

Furthermore, only five players in that age group scored more than seven league goals in either of England’s top two categories.

Given the promise he’s already shown during his brief career, his goal contributions, while outstanding, may not come as a surprise to most Reds.

However, his versatility came as a nice surprise to Reds officials who were keeping a close eye on him.

Last season, in addition to his more regular right-wing position, the teenager also played as a false nine and number eight in a midfield trio, akin to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool setup.

While his direct goal contributions were obviously excellent, his underlying figures were equally so.

Elliott ranked first in terms of Expected Assist (xA) per 90 average (0.23) and second in terms of critical passes completed per 90 average (0.23) among all 86 Championship midfielders or forwards aged 23 or under who played 1000+ minutes last season (0.79).

Only Pedro Neto of Wolves and Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea were able to match these figures in the Premier League.

Of course, when compared to the Championship, the Premier League is a significant step up in quality. The summary comes to a close.