Harvey Elliott is likely to have surgery, according to a Liverpool injury report.

Harvey Elliott will undergo surgery after sustaining a “severe ankle injury,” according to Liverpool.

After a tackle from behind by Pascal Struijk, the 18-year-old was stretchered off around the hour mark of Sunday’s 3-0 triumph over Leeds United.

Elliott was rushed immediately to hospital by medical staff after receiving a straight red card from referee Craig Pawson.

When queried immediately after the win at Elland Road, manager Jurgen Klopp indicated that he believed Elliott’s left ankle had dislocated.

Elliott’s status has subsequently been updated by Liverpool, who have announced he will undergo surgery in the “coming days.”

Following the tragedy on Sunday evening, Elliott and his family issued a statement on Liverpoolfc.com thanking the emergency services for their efforts as well-wishes flooded in from supporters on social media.

“Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days, and the club will provide a further update on his prognosis in due course,” the team said in a statement.

“Harvey, his family, and Liverpool FC wish to express their gratitude to the paramedics and all of the professionals at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment they received.”

“Thanks for the messages guys,” the teen captioned a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance en route to the hospital. The path to healing. YNWA.”