Harvey Elliott and Ibrahima Konate are two Liverpool FIFA 22 Career Mode prospects.

Liverpool has some of the most promising players in the Premier League, but who in the Reds squad has the most potential in FIFA 22 career mode?

Despite being regular starters for Liverpool this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Joe Gomez all have the potential to improve even more, while Ibrahima Konate, Curt Jones, and Harvey Elliott all have bright futures ahead of them at the club, with Jurgen Klopp always keen to give youth a chance.

The Reds bought Konate earlier this year in the summer transfer window, after the French defender had a successful season with RB Leipzig and was regarded as one of Europe’s top young players.

So, which Liverpool players on FIFA 22 have the most potential? Below is a complete list of the Reds’ first-team lineup in FIFA 22.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to FIFA 22, is the player at Liverpool with the highest promise, followed by Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Curtis Jones.

In the full list below, you’ll find all of Liverpool’s most promising young players under the age of 25:

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a member of the Alexander-Arnold family (Potential 92) Joe Gomez is a popular actor in the United States (Potential 88) Jota, Diogo (Potential 87) Harvey Elliott is a writer who lives in New York (Potential 87) Konate, Ibrahim (Potential 86) Jones, Curtis (Potential 85) Williams, Neco (Potential 82) Nathaniel Phillips (Nathaniel Phillips) is a (Potential 79) Kelleher, Caoimhin (Potential 79) Tsimikas, Kostas (Potential 78) Billy Koumetio is a character in the film Billy Koumetio (Potential 78) Pitaluga, Marcelo (Potential 78) Norris, James (Potential 77) Clayton, Tom (Potential 73) Elijah Dixon-Bonner is a character in the film Elijah Dixon-Bonner (Potential 73) Morgan Boyes is a musician from the United Kingdom (Potential 72)

FIFA 22 is now ready to play for gamers who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition version of the game, who will get early access to the game, with the Standard Edition releasing on Friday, October 1.

FIFA 22 will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Stadia, and PC.

With a fresh season of innovation across every mode and innovative next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology on PlayStation 5, EA SPORTS FIFA 22 takes the game even closer to the real thing.