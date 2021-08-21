Harvey Elliott and Alisson were outstanding against Burnley, according to Liverpool player ratings.

Wood and McNeil made excellent first-half saves, and they dealt calmly with Burnley’s aerial danger. Barnes’ late stop ensured a clean sheet bonus.

Danger was created by incisive passing and deliveries from the right. The lively McNeil put the defense to the test in the first half, but there were few concerns after that, and a magnificent assist for the second goal.

Despite having their hands full with Wood and Barnes’ physical presence, the trio eventually felt discouraged. When stepping upfield, the distribution is impressive.

For much of the first half, Burnley kept the game away from the Dutchman. After a successful tackle, he began to enjoy himself after the break.

Gudmundsson was left on the floor early on, but it was a superb cross for the opener. Another great performance, and a well-deserved standing ovation for his late substitution.

On his first Reds appearance since February, Metronomic was called upon to fill some defensive gaps. He quickly found his passing range and established the tempo.

Played a role in the first goal, exuded terrific intensity and physicality, pressed like a beast, and cleverly used the ball. Subbed.

Early on, he was beaten twice, but that didn’t stop him from making a superb debut Premier League start. In the build-up to the second, a nice touch and pass, and good possession management throughout.

Had a well-taken strike disallowed for close offside, forced a good save from Pope, and had one attempt blocked. Some of his footwork was particularly delectable.

Excellent header in the first half, and was more involved in the second half with a more assured touch. Subbed.

Although not everything the Senegalese tried in the first half worked, he enjoyed the physical confrontation with Lowton and improved after the break, particularly after scoring Liverpool’s second goal.

The home crowd was ecstatic after one wild turn.

The Brazilian makes a great cameo.

This is the first time the centre-back has played competitively since November.