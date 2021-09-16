Harvey Elliot, a Liverpool attacker, slams Manchester United on social media.

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool’s newest rising star, understands how to put trolls in their place.

Liverpool forward Ellior had to be stretchered off the field during Sunday’s triumph over Leeds United after badly dislocating his left ankle.

On Tuesday, the youthful prodigy underwent surgery in London and is now recovering.

In the midst of Elliot’s recuperation, a Liverpool fan took to TikTok to express his love and support for the midfielder.

However, one person who appears to be a Manchester United fan mocked the Liverpool star’s injury in the comments section, writing “he’s not walking like that anymore,” according to Liverpool Echo.

Elliot didn’t take long to respond with his humorous yet vicious retort. Instead of retaliating with venom, the 18-year-old chose to mock Manchester United’s lack of titles in recent years.

Elliot responded, “It’s crazy how I have more legs than [Manchester] United has trophies in the last eight years.”

Elliot’s return date has yet to be determined, but according to Liverpool club doctor Jim Moxo, the teenager might return “later in the season.”

In a statement issued by Liverpool’s official website, Moxo added, “We won’t put pressure on him by defining a particular date beyond being able to declare with confidence that we expect him to feature again later this season following our rehab programme.”

Elliot will miss the rest of Liverpool’s Champions League group stage campaign this year due to his terrible injury.

Despite the terrible news, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Elliot has been helpful and has “accepted” the situation.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said at a press conference on Tuesday, “I spoke to him after the game.” “He was in the best possible position at the time, and he knows he’ll be out for a while, but he’s already accepted it.”

Dr. Rajpal Brar, a physiotherapist, was another expert sports doctor who recently examined Elliot’s ankle issue.

According to Brar, it’s difficult to predict how long an injury would take to heal, but for a young athlete like Elliot, time is on his side because younger players heal faster.

On his YouTube channel 3CB Performance, Brar noted, “The injury has been diagnosed as an ankle dislocation, which nearly typically involves an ankle fracture as well as probable ligament and cartilage damage.” “Elliott’s fate will be determined by the entire depth of the injury, particularly the level of ligament and fracture damage. Brief News from Washington Newsday.