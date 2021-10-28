Harvey Blair, who is he? Liverpool Academy’s youngster is expected to have a bright future.

Harvey Blair, a Liverpool academy product, is expected to start the Reds’ Carabao Cup match against Preston North End on Wednesday night.

The Huddersfield-born winger joined Liverpool from Manchester United as an U12 player in 2015.

Blair, now 18, is making his way through the ranks after signing his first professional deal with the club in October of last year, shortly after turning 17 years old.

For the 2020/21 season, he was promoted to the U18 set-up and began his first-year scholarship, however his season was cut short by injury and recurrent hamstring and ankle problems.

In the U18 Premier League last season, he made just four appearances and scored two goals; this season, he’s made five league appearances and scored one goal.

Blair is a ‘player to watch’ this season, according to U18 manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, assuming he can stay fit.

“Harvey Blair is another one,” he told The Washington Newsday in August. “If they stay injury-free and we can get them on the pitch, they can start to show people what they are about.”

Blair has had a strong start to the new season, scoring once in the league and scoring the game-winning goal in Liverpool’s U18 Premier League Cup victory over Aston Villa earlier this month.

Less than six months after signing his first professional contract with the club, the youthful attacker signed a contract extension at the start of the year.

Blair has been described as a “tricky winger” with “excellent pace, stature, and ball control.”

Under manager Bridge-Wilkinson, he’s typically played on the left side of a front three, although he can also play as a striker and a little deeper in a no.10 role.

Blair could make his senior debut for Liverpool this evening, with Jurgen Klopp expected to choose a youthful side to play Preston North End.