Harvey Barnes Linked to Scotland World Cup Spot as Brazil Tactics Shift Under Ancelotti

Harvey Barnes, the in-form Newcastle winger, has emerged as a potential wildcard for England’s World Cup squad, but Scotland could be the new destination for the 28-year-old. Barnes, who recently netted four goals in his last three matches for the Magpies, is in discussions with Scotland manager Steve Clarke about switching international allegiances. Having made just one appearance for England in a 2020 friendly, Barnes is eligible to represent Scotland in the upcoming World Cup, raising speculation in the British media about his potential inclusion for the summer tournament.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s World Cup preparations are heating up, with a significant send-off friendly scheduled against Curacao on May 30. This match, set for Hampden Park with a 1 p.m. local kick-off, will take place on the same day as the UEFA Champions League Final. Scotland’s roster could see key players like Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, and Billy Gilmour potentially miss the game, depending on their clubs’ progress in the European competition. However, Curacao’s appearance will offer Steve Clarke’s team a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their squad ahead of the USA-hosted tournament. The match will also mark an emotional return for former Rangers manager Dick Advocaat, who will guide Curacao at the World Cup, becoming the oldest-ever manager at the competition.

Brazil’s New Tactical Approach with Ancelotti

In a parallel development, Brazil, one of Scotland’s group-stage opponents, is undergoing a tactical shift under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti. The legendary Italian coach, known for his attacking mindset, has revealed plans to alter Brazil’s famed offensive strategy in favor of a more defensive approach. Ancelotti is determined to secure Brazil’s sixth World Cup title, the first since 2002, and believes a defensive setup will be key to achieving that goal.

One of Ancelotti’s boldest moves is positioning Neymar as a false No.9. The Brazilian icon, traditionally a winger, will play more centrally in a bid to reduce his defensive workload while maintaining his attacking threat. Ancelotti shared his vision, stating that if Brazil defends well throughout the tournament, the team can be poised for success. The coach emphasized that upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia in March will be important tests, but his final squad is expected to take shape before the games. With Neymar’s central role confirmed, Brazil’s new defensive strategy could reshape their World Cup run.