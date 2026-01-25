Harry Wilson’s Late Free-Kick Secures Fulham Victory Over Brighton

Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Harry Wilson’s dramatic stoppage-time free-kick sees the Cottagers edge out the Seagulls at Craven Cottage, tightening their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Late Drama Seals Fulham’s Comeback

Harry Wilson was the hero as Fulham clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Brighton in a match full of late drama at Craven Cottage. With the clock ticking down into stoppage time, the Welshman stepped up to take a free-kick from 20 yards out. His expertly placed shot flew into the top corner, leaving Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen helpless as he could only watch the ball sail past him into the roof of the net. The strike capped a comeback for Marco Silva’s side, who had been second best for much of the match.

The game had appeared headed for a draw after Wilson’s equaliser in the second half, following a lacklustre first period. Brighton had taken the lead midway through the first half when Yasin Ayari’s long-range effort found its way through the hands of Fulham’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Despite a poor showing, Fulham managed to rally after the break, with substitute Samuel Chukwueze providing the equaliser in the 72nd minute. The goal was a well-executed finish after a superb assist from Joachim Andersen, who sent a perfectly weighted pass to Chukwueze, who calmly slotted the ball past Verbruggen.

Brighton, who have struggled for victories this season, were left to rue missed chances. Danny Welbeck saw a goal disallowed for offside, and his header from a Pascal Gross cross was saved by Leno. Despite their resilience, Brighton’s inability to hold onto the lead and failure to capitalize on several chances will add to their frustration.

Fulham’s victory moves them closer to the European spots, as they continue to fight for a place in next season’s continental competitions. With Wilson’s remarkable form this season, having already scored seven goals, the Cottagers are hoping to secure a top-four finish. Brighton, on the other hand, will need to improve their consistency if they are to break into the European race, as they have only managed one win in their last nine league games.

The match had begun with few real chances. Fulham had early half-chances for Kevin, Jorge Cuenca, and Wilson, but none troubled Verbruggen. Raul Jimenez also had an opportunity but was denied by a quick save from the Brighton keeper. However, it was Brighton who struck first in the 28th minute through Ayari’s strike, which Fulham’s goalkeeper Leno should have dealt with better.

Despite a few scares, Fulham fought back and deservedly leveled the match. The late winner was a fitting conclusion to a second half in which they had shown more urgency, with Wilson’s free-kick adding yet another memorable moment to his already impressive campaign.