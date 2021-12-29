Harry Reid, the former US Senate Majority Leader, has died at the age of 82.

Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat who rose from humble origins to command the upper chamber during the presidential administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, has died at the age of 82.

“I am heartbroken to announce my husband’s passing,” Landra said in a statement to the press, adding that he died “peacefully… surrounded by our family.”

Reid, who used his congressional experience to assist Obama get the Affordable Care Act passed in the Senate, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Reid was born and raised on December 2, 1939, in the mining town of Searchlight, Nevada, in a house with no running water or indoor toilets.

In his youth, he was a prizefighter, and he used his fighting instincts to work his way up to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history, with a memoir titled “The Good Fight.”

Reid was described as “one of the most amazing men I’ve ever met” by current Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York.

On Twitter, Schumer stated, “He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to bravely combat those who were hurting the poor and middle class.”

Despite his humble beginnings, he was elected to the Senate in 1986 and later became the Democratic leader of the upper chamber in the 2004 elections. From 2007 to 2015, he was the Senate majority leader.

Reid frequently alluded to his working-class upbringing: his father worked as a miner, his mother as a laundress, and neither of his parents had completed high school.

As a teenager, he hitchhiked 40 miles (65 kilometers) to the next high school, then graduated from Utah State University and paid his way through George Washington University Law School by working nights as a member of the US Capitol police.

Quixotically, he once filibustered the Republicans by reading from a history book he wrote about his hometown of Searchlight for nine hours.

Reid was a more conservative Democrat than the majority of his colleagues in the Senate. He was a practicing Mormon who was adamantly opposed to abortion rights, a viewpoint that put him at odds with others in his Democratic caucus.

In lieu of a statement, Obama made public a letter he wrote to Reid shortly before his death, in which he said, "I wouldn't have been president if it hadn't been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have gotten most of what I've gotten if it hadn't been for your encouragement and support."