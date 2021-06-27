Harry Maguire is training alone as England prepares for their Euro 2016 match against Germany.

On Thursday morning, England began their preparations for their Euro 2020 round-of-16 match against Germany, with Harry Maguire training separately from the main group.

England overcame the Czech Republic 1-0 on Tuesday to win Group D. The Manchester United captain played the entire game.

Maguire made his first participation in the European Championship since recovering from ankle ligament injuries sustained near the close of the 2020-21 season.

While a group of 23 players took to the pitch at St George’s Park on Thursday, he spent the day indoors working on an individual program.

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount were also absent, as they continue to isolate themselves.

After Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid three days after playing in a goalless draw with England at Wembley, the pair were flagged as close friends of his clubmate.