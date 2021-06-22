Harry Maguire is adamant that England is working hard to improve ahead of the knockout stage.

England are “striving to improve,” according to Harry Maguire, after achieving their goal of winning Group D at Euro 2020.

Following a 44-day layoff due to an ankle ligament injury that forced him to miss Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal on May 26, the Manchester United defender was recalled to Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up against Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.

Maguire played the entire 90 minutes, with Raheem Sterling’s first-half header securing a 1-0 victory for England, which helped them finish first with seven points.

The Three Lions will most likely face France, Germany, or Portugal in the last 16 on June 29 at Wembley, and despite not conceding a goal in the tournament, Maguire believes there is still potential for development.

“We set out to win the group, and we did that,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. Three games, seven points. Can we improve our game? Yes, we certainly can. Will we become better? We’ll do everything we can to assist you.

“I’ve been solid for three clean sheets. The foundations are in place, and now we must polish every aspect of our game.

“I still believe we can get a little more out of each other and push each other a little further.

“Tournament football is different from league football in that you have to focus on your performance over the course of a league season. You wind up where you deserve after that many games.

“In tournament football, it’s all about big moments in big games and not giving the opposition huge chances to score, and we’re doing that well right now.

“It isn’t perfect, and we can improve, but seven points from three games is hard to argue with. Now it’s to look forward to the knockouts and keep striving to improve.”

Maguire’s fitness concerns were well-publicised before the European Championships and the 28-year-old admitted his spell in the stands proved to be one of the toughest of his career.

“I’ve been out of action for six and a half weeks now, and it’s been tough,” he continued.