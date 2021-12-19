Harry Kane responds to Liverpool’s reckless challenge and claims Andy Robertson.

Harry Kane believes referee Paul Tierney made the correct decision not to dismiss him for his first-half challenge on Andy Robertson.

After a VAR assessment, the Tottenham striker caught the Liverpool left-back with his studs and avoided being sent out.

When asked if he believed he was in danger of seeing red after the game, Kane told Sky Sports: “Without a doubt, no.

“Although I thought it was a forceful tackle, I believed I had gained the ball. I haven’t seen it yet, but when you’re playing against elite teams and fighting for points all over the place, harsh tackles are inevitable, and if they’ve checked it and kept it as a yellow card, we move on.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but it didn’t feel like it (a red card) on the field, and even Andy (Robertson) mentioned on the field that he didn’t think it was a foul.

“So sometimes slowing things down makes it look worse than it was, but that’s what VAR is for, so we carried on with the game and focused on the positives,” says the player.

In an interview with the BBC, he added: “To be honest, I was astonished to be booked.

“In a game like this, there will be some tough tackles. I was unconcerned.”