Harry Kane Reacts To England’s Heartbreaking Final Loss To Italy at Euro 2020

Even though England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, Harry Kane defended the team, saying they should be “proud as a group.”

England, who have yet to win a European Championship, lost 3-2 on penalties in front of a home crowd at Wembley Stadium in London after a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes. Kane and Harry Maguire scored for the senior team, while Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka failed to convert penalty kicks.

“I couldn’t have done anything more. The boys gave everything they had. When you lose, penalties are the worst feeling in the world. Even though it wasn’t our night, it was a fantastic competition, and we should be proud of ourselves. It’s going to hurt now, of course. It’ll be painful for a while, but we’re on the right course, and we’re building, so perhaps we’ll be able to progress next year. Following England’s loss, Kane was reported by Goal as saying, “We should be immensely proud of what we have achieved as a squad.”

Kane, who scored four goals at Euro 2020, believes the shootout will affect his teammates for the rest of their life.

“Because we’re all winners who want to win, it’ll definitely hurt for a while and for the rest of our careers, but that’s football.” We made good progress from Russia, and now we need to keep doing so,” the England captain told the tabloid.

The Spurs forward, who is 27 years old, also backed the youthful trio who missed their shots, claiming that the setback will only serve as incentive leading up to the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

“You have to keep your heads up. It’s been an incredible competition. A penalty can be missed by anyone. We both win and lose as a team. We’ll take what we’ve learned and apply it to our future endeavors. Those boys will grow as a result of it, and it will provide us with greater drive for next year’s World Cup. We were up against a formidable opponent. We got off to a fantastic start. Sometimes I think I went a little too deep. They had a lot of possession of the ball. We appeared to be in command, and they didn’t create many opportunities,” Kane added.