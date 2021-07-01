Harry Kane is set to break goalscoring records, according to Jack Grealish.

“Unbelievable,” says Jack Grealish. He believes England’s captain, Harry Kane, is the best player he has ever played alongside and is confident that he will smash goalscoring records for both club and country.

Kane is coming off another Golden Boot-winning season with Tottenham Hotspur, where he also had the most Premier League assists in 2020/21.

After three scoreless group games, the 27-year-old striker came under fire, but Grealish hopes to have helped jumpstart his tournament by delivering the cross for Kane to score his first goal in Tuesday’s spectacular 2-0 last-16 win over Germany.

“Obviously, it’s great to score your first goal in a competition, especially when the rest of you can’t stop talking about it!” Before Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine, Grealish stated.

“It’s undeniably good. He’ll be ecstatic to get his first one, but no one in the room would ever question H. He is the most talented player I have ever encountered. He is incredible. On and off the field, he is a consummate professional.

“You can see why he is England captain when you see him about the area. The fact that he isn’t only a goal scorer stands out.

“In the past, there were guys who only scored goals, goals, goals. He will, in my opinion, break the Premier League and England records, but he is more than a goalscorer. He is incredible.

“Like when he drops deep and finds passes and puts it through people’s legs.

“He is obviously unbelievable and I am buzzing for him that he has obviously got the first goal and hopefully for all of us there are many more to come.”

Grealish, who like Kane has been linked to Manchester City, won his 10th cap when coming off the bench on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old would have had more international appearances under his belt were it not for the shin issue that ruled him out of March’s international triple-header and much of Aston Villa’s run-in.

Grealish stated, “They’re feeling fine.” “It was painful when I had that pain. (This is a brief piece.)