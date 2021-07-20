Harry Kane is given a stern warning for entering into a “gentleman’s agreement” with Levy to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane has been warned about the consequences of refusing to leave Tottenham this summer.

Kane reportedly reaffirmed his wish to leave Tottenham in May, according to reports.

The English national tram captain is said to be hoping that his “gentleman’s arrangement” with Spurs CEO Daniel Levy will allow him to go on.

Former Crystal Palace forward and Talksport commentator Darren Ambrose weighed in on the matter, saying Harry Kane should stay.

According to Ambrose, the alleged “gentleman’s agreement” makes no sense, and Kane should honor his contract with Tottenham, even if Levy is “difficult to deal with.”

In Kane’s circumstance, Ambrose advised, “You should always return.” “You’ve signed a contract. A gentleman’s agreement means nothing, especially if Daniel Levy is as famously difficult to deal with as we know he is.”

“(Levy) He would have said anything at first to get Kane to sign the contract,” he continued.

Kane is simply squandering his legacy by leaving the club that has adored him throughout his career, according to Ambrose.

The pundit explained, “[Kane’s] He’s Tottenham’s key man and idolized by the fans.” “I believe that by doing this, he will damage his reputation and anything he brings to Tottenham. He’s also the England captain. I honestly don’t think he’ll be late.”

He continued, “I don’t know [Kane] personally, but he seems like such a professional man.” “If he refuses, and Daniel Levy does not receive the offer or money he desires, he can simply reply, ‘Don’t come back in then.’”

Kane has yet to provide an update on his current status at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane, on the other hand, previously stated that he is looking forward to discussing the problem with Levy as soon as possible.

In May, Kane commented, “I don’t know, I mean, he [Levy] might want to sell me.” “He might be thinking, ‘Why not, if I can get £100 million for you?’ Do you get what I’m saying? For the next two or three years, I won’t be worth it.”

“I hope our bond is strong enough.

I’ve given the club…well, I’ve spent 16 years there. So, I’m hoping we can have an open and honest discussion about where we are in that regard.”

Manchester City, one of the clubs after Kane, is claimed to be “determined” to sign him this summer.