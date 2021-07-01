Harry Kane is expected to ‘drag England over the line,’ according to Glenn Hoddle.

Despite his minimal effect in the tournament so far, former England manager Glenn Hoddle believes the public will see the best of Harry Kane as Euro 2020 progresses.

At a bouncy Wembley on Tuesday, Raheem Sterling and captain Kane sealed a historic 2-0 last-16 victory over Germany, setting up a quarter-final matchup with Ukraine in Rome.

Before his header with four minutes remaining, Kane had been chastised for his lackluster performances in England’s three group games.

Hoddle told Betfair, “Harry Kane is off the mark, and I think we’ll see the best of him – not just because he’s scored, but because he’s gained in confidence.”

“Kane might be the one who pushes England over the finish line and gives us the victory.

“You could see all of his emotion when he raced to the corner flag after scoring. Even if he claims not to be stressed, his reaction to scoring is a release.

“Alan Shearer went through it before Euro 96, top strikers all go through it, and they always say they’re not worried, but you could see in his celebration that there was something going on in the chemistry of his body in that release he had and the confidence he had after that in his all-round play, holding up well and being involved in more moves than before.

“Now that the chains have been removed from Harry’s shoulder, he will do everything with a smile on his face, and this is fantastic news for England.”

The clash in the round of 16 was the Three Lions’ biggest at home since 1996, and it was an unforgettable evening for those who watched, according to Hoddle, who believes manager Gareth Southgate has done an excellent job.

“Gareth has done a fantastic job in selecting the right side for the appropriate situations,” the former England manager added.

“People will never agree on an England team; they’ll always include their favorite players, and if you’re a Villa fan, you want (Jack) Grealish in, and if you’re a Man City fan, you want (Phil) Foden in, as well as Chelsea and (Mason) Mount.

