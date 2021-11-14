Harry Kane, England’s captain, gives a beautiful message to an Everton supporter.

Harry Kane, a Tottenham striker, has delivered a beautiful message to an Everton supporter.

Michael Dullaghan, an ardent Blues supporter who has grown in popularity on social media, sent a video greeting to the England striker on Twitter, which included a gesture for the forward.

Michael, a skilled artist, displayed a depiction of Kane in a video posted on Saturday, and the striker has now answered.

Kane responded to Michael’s message by offering to have his artwork autographed as a thoughtful gift for the Everton supporter.

“Have seen your message and your amazing painting Mike, many thanks for both,” Kane wrote.

“Could you please send it to me?”