Harry Kane, according to Nigel De Jong, would be ideal for Manchester City.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane would fit in in at Manchester City, according to Nigel De Jong, as his former team looks to fill the “massive” vacuum left by all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero.

After losing the Champions League final at the end of a season in which they won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, Pep Guardiola’s side is hoping to strengthen this summer.

Despite his minor contribution last season, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been widely connected with a move to the Etihad Stadium, where the departure of club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has left a void up front.

De Jong, a former teammate of the Argentina striker, is curious to watch how Guardiola moves forward, with City apparently lining up a deal for England captain Kane, who has voiced his desire to leave Tottenham.

The former Holland international told the PA news agency, “It all depends on what Pep is actually looking for.” “We’ve been discussing a striker that City is lacking, but knowing Pep, he just played the entire season with a false nine.

“It all boils down to what he truly desires in his squad and what he believes it will provide. Up front, there’s a little more vitality and a little more quality.

“Of course, Sergio Aguero’s departure is significant for me — not only as a player, but also as a person in the dressing room.

“It’s evident you need to address that void, and I believe a striker is the best option. Is it possible that it’s Harry Kane? Is it possible that that’s (Erling) Haaland? That is also an option.

“During the season or during the summer, he would consider about bolstering certain areas, specific positions.

“But, of course, Harry Kane is a fantastic player for City and the Premier League as a whole. He is familiar with the Premier League and has played in it.

“I believe he will fit well in with that group, but nothing has been decided yet.

"This is just rumor and supposition, so we'll just have to wait and see.