Harrogate signs Will Smith to a new contract.

Will Smith, a defender for Harrogate Town, has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

After signing from Barnsley in 2019, the 22-year-old centre-back has made over 80 appearances in all competitions in two seasons at the EnviroVent Stadium.

“I’m really looking forward to that. “The next several years are going to be fantastic,” Smith predicted. “I was excited when the gaffer (Simon Weaver) approached me and demanded that I sign a new contract.”

“The next phase is to press on and get the club further and achieve greater things,” Smith said.

“We absolutely want to kick on and show everyone how amazing we can be, whether it’s this year or in the following couple of years.”

Smith scored two goals in 32 Sky Bet League Two appearances last season as Weaver’s team ended 17th in the table, helping Harrogate achieve promotion to the Football League for the first time in 2020.

The North Yorkshire club has confirmed two further pre-season friendlies for next month, with Rotherham and Sunderland coming to town on July 21 and 24, respectively.

Town’s pre-season friendlies begin on July 10 at Huddersfield Town, with a home game against Newcastle following on July 18.