Harrington responds to Bolger’s allegations of drug cheating in Irish horse racing.

Jessica Harrington, a well-known Irish trainer, expressed her regret that the public may feel horses in Irish racing are being doped.

If any of her colleagues are discovered to be doping horses, Harrington, who is among the all-time greats of the Irish ranks in both codes, has called for “very, very severe” consequences.

The Classic and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer was replying to Jim Bolger’s assertions earlier this month that a “Lance Armstrong” would be discovered in Irish racing while speaking to Ruby Walsh on RTE Racing.

It just makes me sad that people believe horses are drugged and that trainers do the same.

Bolger, together with officials from Horse Racing Ireland and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, has been summoned before a parliamentary hearing early next month to substantiate his charges.

“It really makes me sad that people assume horses are doped, and trainers are drugging horses,” Harrington added.

“As far as I’m concerned, catch the ones who are doing it if they are, and punish them harshly – because they are causing damage to the rest of our sport.”

“Every time a trainer has a winner, there is a rumor that ‘was there drugs in that horse?’” says the trainer.

Based in Kildare, Ireland Harrington stated that the authorities are welcome to test all of the horses in her care.

“People may wonder whether I give my horses medicines if I have a victory, but I never do. I’ve been training for 35 years and have always been open and honest with anyone who wants to come here and test.

“I believe that testing is really important, and that there should be more of it – but in Ireland, every single winner gets tested, and there are a set number of random tests.

“They may come into my yard and test at any time and search the yard because I’m a qualified trainer.

“I hope there isn’t (an issue in Irish racing) – but in every sport, there are people using drugs and trying to get the better of the. (This is a brief piece.)