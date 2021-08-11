‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ is a documentary about the Dallas Cowboys. HBO Show Start Date, Time, and How to Watch

One of the NFL’s most iconic films reverts to form a year after it featured two teams simultaneously in the midst of a training camp afflicted by an extraordinary worldwide pandemic.

Hard Knocks returns on August 11—less than a month before the start of the NFL season—and HBO cameras will be focused on the Dallas Cowboys for the first time since 2008.

It’s the franchise’s third appearance on the show, and as always with America’s Team, there should be enough of stuff for viewers to sink their teeth into.

COVID-19 will continue to be a hot topic throughout the series, but football will take precedence.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Cowboys for enabling HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with one of the game’s most legendary organizations as they prepare for the upcoming season,” said HBO Sports vice president Jonathan Crystal.

Everything you need to know about this season’s series is right here.

What Is the Meaning of Hard Knocks?

The show, which is now in its 16th season, is produced by NFL Films and gives fans a look inside an NFL team’s training camp. As usual, the show is given unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, which it employs to investigate a variety of storylines.

They include the potential influence rookies can have in their first season, the coaching staff’s season plans, how new acquisitions fit into their new surroundings, and a strong emphasis on roster cuts.

The series got access to the conference rooms, training rooms, living quarters, and practice fields of the players and coaches, as is customary.

This year, anticipate a big amount of the presentation to be devoted to coronavirus and its long-term impact on teams and players, both in terms of protocols and the debate over who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.

The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, who will be making his 15th appearance on Hard Knocks. NFL Films film crews were on-site at the Cowboys' training camp in Oxnard, California.

When Does the Game of Hard Knocks Begin?

On Tuesday, August 10, at 10 p.m. ET, HBO will premiere the first episode of the new season of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys. It's an hour long.