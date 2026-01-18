Harambee Starlets Eye Strong Showing at 2026 WAFCON Despite Challenging Draw

Harambee Starlets, Kenya’s women’s football team, are gearing up for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with high hopes, even though they find themselves in a daunting “Group of Death.” The team, drawn alongside Nigeria, Zambia, and Tunisia in Group B, will face an uphill battle, but officials remain optimistic about their chances.

Kenya Set for Competitive Challenge

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has voiced strong confidence in the Starlets’ readiness for the tournament, which kicks off in July 2026. Speaking shortly after the group draw, Mohammed emphasized the meticulous preparation the team has undergone. “We are not going there as tourists,” he asserted, highlighting that the Starlets have been training intensively in Europe, with high hopes of competing fiercely against the continent’s top teams.

Despite the tough opposition, Mohammed remains upbeat about Kenya’s prospects, citing the strength of the team’s recent training and the tactical insight brought by head coach Beldine Odemba. “The girls are ready; they’ve been paid their allowances, the kits are set, and the mood is fantastic,” he added, underscoring the stability and thoroughness that has marked the Starlets’ preparations.

The Starlets will open their campaign with a highly anticipated match against Nigeria’s Super Falcons on July 4th. Nigeria, a perennial powerhouse in women’s football, represents a formidable challenge, but Odemba is confident that Kenya’s hunger for success can tip the balance. “Nigeria has the history, Zambia has the stars, but we have the hunger,” Odemba said. “We know their style of play and are prepared to exploit any weaknesses.”

A New Chapter for Kenyan Football

The preparations for the 2026 WAFCON represent a departure from the chaos of previous tournaments, which were often marred by controversies such as player boycotts and financial mismanagement. Under Mohammed’s leadership, the FKF has ensured a more structured approach, focusing on long-term development and making sure the team is fully funded and supported.

Looking ahead, Kenya’s participation in the 2026 WAFCON is seen not just as an opportunity for the Starlets, but also as a test of the country’s broader ambitions in sports. With future tournaments in Kenya already being planned, the performance at WAFCON will serve as a key indicator of Kenya’s readiness to host major sporting events.

As the tournament approaches, all eyes will be on the Starlets to see if they can rise to the challenge and prove that their preparations were more than just talk. The nation is ready to rally behind them as they chase a historic performance on Africa’s biggest women’s football stage.