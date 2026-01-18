Harambee Starlets Drawn Into Challenging Group for 2026 WAFCON

The Harambee Starlets face an uphill battle at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after being drawn into Group A, alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria. The group, described as a “Group of Death,” presents a difficult challenge, with a spot in the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup at stake.

A Daunting Path Ahead

Kenya’s women’s football team now has a formidable task ahead of them, as they face off against three of Africa’s top sides. The draw, which took place in Rabat, has placed the Starlets in a competitive group with Morocco, the tournament’s hosts and finalists in the previous edition. Their opening match against the Moroccans will take place in front of a passionate home crowd, which historically has posed challenges for visiting teams.

Morocco’s investment in women’s football has turned them into a tournament favorite, and their high expectations are set for a group-stage victory. However, the Starlets are determined to prove themselves against tough competition. “To be the best, you must beat the best,” said a representative from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), highlighting the team’s resilience and ambition despite the tough draw.

Team Breakdown and Strategy

The other two teams in Group A—Senegal and Algeria—add further complexity to the Starlets’ journey. Senegal is known for its disciplined and physical style of play, making them one of the tournament’s most formidable defensive units. Algeria, on the other hand, brings a tactical, rigid style of North African football that will likely test the Starlets’ ability to break down well-organized defenses.

For Coach Beldine Odemba, the strategy will revolve around utilizing the speed of the forwards and relying on precise counter-attacking tactics. Kenya will need to secure at least one result against Senegal or Algeria to stand a chance of advancing, either as one of the best third-placed teams or as runners-up from the group.

Despite the challenges ahead, the Starlets remain optimistic. Their return to continental competition, after a break due to a FIFA ban, has renewed their determination to compete among Africa’s best. A successful run in this tournament could not only see Kenya make its mark on the continent but also secure one of the four coveted spots at the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As the countdown to the tournament begins, the Harambee Starlets are gearing up for their toughest challenge yet, eager to show that they are ready to compete on the biggest stage of African women’s football.