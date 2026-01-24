Hamza Igamane Ruled Out of World Cup After Injury Blow in AFCON Final

Hamza Igamane’s hopes of participating in Scotland’s World Cup campaign have been dashed after a serious injury forced the former Rangers striker to withdraw from the tournament. The 23-year-old’s heartbreaking setback occurred amid a dramatic conclusion to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, where his Morocco side suffered a crushing defeat to Senegal in Rabat.

Injury in AFCON Final Ends World Cup Dream

Igamane, who joined French club Lille for £10 million at the start of the season, had been a key player for Morocco throughout the tournament, despite struggling with an injury sustained during a Ligue 1 clash against Marseille. His fitness had been a major concern heading into AFCON, and although Moroccan boss Walid Regragui took a risk by including him in the squad, the gamble backfired.

The striker’s injury resurfaced during the AFCON final, just minutes after he had taken to the field. In an emotional moment, Igamane was seen in tears as he was forced to leave the pitch, leaving Morocco to play the remainder of extra time with only 10 men. Senegal capitalized on the situation, with Pape Gueye scoring early in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory for the Lions of Teranga.

After the match, Regragui confirmed that Igamane had suffered cruciate ligament damage, adding further misery to the striker’s misfortune. “Hamza Igamane, I think he’s torn his cruciate ligaments. It’s unrelated to the injury he already had. It’s a huge blow for him and for Morocco,” Regragui said. “He may have lost another six months of his season. It’s a very tough situation for both the player and the team.”

Morocco’s loss was further compounded by the chaos that unfolded in the final moments of the game. The match had already descended into pandemonium when Senegal’s coach, Pape Thaw, ordered his players to walk off the pitch after a controversial penalty decision in Morocco’s favor, awarded via VAR in the final seconds of injury time. The decision came after Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz was awarded a penalty following a challenge by Senegal’s defense.

After a 10-minute delay, the game resumed with a dramatic penalty from Diaz, which was easily saved by Senegal’s goalkeeper. The final whistle was blown shortly after, with Senegal’s win confirmed and Morocco left to reflect on what could have been.

Igamane’s absence from the World Cup will undoubtedly affect both Morocco and his club Lille, as the striker had been one of the most promising young talents in European football this season. Despite his injury woes, Igamane had netted 11 goals for Lille in Ligue 1, marking an impressive start to his time in France. However, he now faces months of recovery and a race against time to return to action.