Hamilton’s 100th win is a “magical moment.”

On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton called being the first driver to win 100 Formula One races as “wonderful,” while Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team leader, praised the achievement as “mind-blowing.”

The 36-year-old Briton won the rain-soaked Russian Grand Prix in Sochi to complete his century.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, now leads the drivers’ standings by two points over Max Verstappen, who finished second in a Red Bull.

“This is a magical moment,” Hamilton added.

“At this point in my career, I could only dream of still being here and having this opportunity to win these races and driving against such incredible talent.

“To keep building with Mercedes, of which I’m so proud of everything we’ve done, not only on the track but also off, and yeah, this is just a fantastic occasion for everyone who has been a part of it,” he said. I’ve had the best squad in the world.”

Hamilton won his first Formula One race in Canada when he was 22 years old and driving a McLaren.

He was also the first African-American to win a race in the sport.

In July of this year, he won his 99th race on home soil at Silverstone, although it was marred by controversy.

Hamilton surged past on the inside on the first lap, determined not to let Verstappen get away. The Dutchman slammed the door shut, collided with Hamilton, and crashed out of the race.

Hamilton served a 10-second penalty before pursuing Charles Leclerc for his eighth win at home.

On the long wait to turn 99 into 100, Hamilton said, “There were moments where you didn’t even know whether it was going to happen.”

Hamilton’s accomplishment was praised by Wolff as “mind-blowing.”

“Those final few laps were quite tough, but we were able to make the right decisions and lead the field to the finish line,” he said.

“Congratulations on your 100th victory, Lewis. What we’re seeing right now is incredible.

“It’ll be spoken about over the next few days, but it won’t be until years later that we realize we’ve all gone on this road together.

“No other driver in F1 history has gone on a trip like this. That is the very human part of all of this, beyond race wins and championship victories.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner called Hamilton’s feat “crazy,” but predicted that the title fight would come down to the final race in Abu Dhabi in December.

"Max felt optimistic going into the race, but we were hoping for a top five finish.