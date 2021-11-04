Hamilton vs. Verstappen: Lewis’ Former Teammate Reveals His F1 2021 Winner Predictions

Despite Max Verstappen’s 12-point lead in the points table, former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg has supported ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton to win the F1 Drivers’ Championship this year.

Rosberg says Verstappen is under “severe” pressure since he is seeking his first Formula One title, whereas Hamilton has done so many times before, winning seven titles in all, including four in a row since 2017.

“It’s as thrilling as ever, and it’s incredible. You’ve got the two best drivers of their generation fighting head to head, and Verstappen is in incredible form right now. But I just have a feeling that Lewis, with his expertise, is going to pull it off in the end “In an interview with Sky Sports, Rosberg, the 2016 champion, said.

If Hamilton defeats Verstappen in the title fight this season, he will equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven driver championships.

“Lewis has done it before; he’s already won seven titles and has fought for the crown nine or ten times near the conclusion of the season. It’s the first time for Max, and it’s a terrifying predicament to be in. It’s your ambition to be Formula One world champion, and you’re not sure if you’ll ever get another chance, especially with the regulations changing next year, and you’re not sure whether the Red Bull will still be a fast car “Rosberg continued.

In the drivers’ championship, Rosberg was the last driver to defeat Hamilton. The German racer won the 2016 championship by five points over his British colleague.

“There’s a lot on the line, and Max is under a lot of pressure to cope with it since he’s new to this type of situation,” Rosberg continued.

Rosberg became the first reigning champion to retire from Formula One since Alain Prost in 1993 after winning the championship in 2016. Rosberg won four races in a row to open the 2016 season, but it was Hamilton who won four races in a row to finish the season. Mercedes has replaced Rosberg as Hamilton’s new teammate with Valletri Bottas.

Prior to the 2022 season, McLaren chief Zak Brown warned Hamilton and Verstappen to be mindful of young driver Lando Norris. Norris is “on the same level” as Hamilton and Verstappen, according to Brown.