Hamilton Cruises in Qatar to Keep the Title in His Hands.

Lewis Hamilton won the first Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, cutting Max Verstappen’s world championship lead to eight points with a dominant performance from pole.

Under the lights at the Losail circuit, the seven-time champion Mercedes held off his arch Dutch rival’s Red Bull by a country mile, leaving the battle for the F1 drivers’ title finely poised with only two races remaining.

Fernando Alonso finished third for Alpine, his first podium since 2014, with the grizzled 40-year-old receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Hamilton had one of his easiest wins a week after perhaps his toughest and greatest victory in Brazil.

And, after Verstappen’s victories in the United States and Mexico appeared to be slipping away from him, it is the 36-year-old Briton, not the 12-year-younger pretender, who has the momentum.

“We were in desperate need of those points today. I’m looking forward to seeing the race replay to see what occurred behind me “After his 102nd career victory, he stated.

“I’m grateful for these points since it’s been a long year. Back-to-back victories, I’m feeling terrific, and I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been. Let’s get started on the next two!” Verstappen finished second and earned a point for the fastest lap after being demoted from second to seventh on the grid for a yellow flag infraction in qualifying on Saturday.

“Our starting position was hampered, but we got off to a great start,” he explained.

“Of course, I know it’ll be challenging till the finish, but that keeps things interesting. This circuit was very enjoyable to drive. I’m in good shape, but it’ll be a close race to the finish.” Hamilton’s speedier engine, which was installed last weekend in Sao Paulo, will most certainly give Red Bull a hard time at the ultra-quick new Saudi Arabian circuit in a fortnight, ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

The trophy was on display, as were some of football’s best — David Beckham, Andrea Pirlo, and John Terry getting a touchline view of how fast Hamilton takes corners in the 20th race of the season, which was held one year to the day after the World Cup, and the trophy was on display, as were some of football’s best — David Beckham, Andrea Pirlo, and John Terry getting a touchline view of how fast Hamilton takes corners.

Hamilton got off to a dream start, rapidly driving away from the pack as Verstappen leaped up from the pit lane, wearing the rainbow helmet he wore in practice and qualifying to show awareness for human rights and equality. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.