Hamilton Accies Secure Crucial 2-0 Win Over Cove Rangers

Hamilton Accies boosted their fight for survival in League One with a vital 2-0 victory over Cove Rangers at Broadwood. The win, which came on January 24, 2026, saw Oli Shaw climb off the bench to play a pivotal role, scoring the opening goal in the 68th minute, as Accies aim to stave off relegation after being hit with a 15-point deduction this season.

Shaw Shines in Accies Victory

With the club embroiled in a battle to avoid administration and reduce their wage bill, Hamilton Accies have been desperate for points. A recent streak of disappointing results had left them vulnerable, but Shaw, the League One top scorer, delivered when it mattered most. Shaw, who had not featured since December 13, proved his worth with a towering header from Stephen Hendrie’s cross. The goal marked his 17th of the season in all competitions.

Just seven minutes later, Kyle MacDonald sealed the win for Hamilton with a powerful strike that left Cove keeper Robbie Mutch with no chance. MacDonald’s effort, which came in the 75th minute, made it back-to-back victories for Darian MacKinnon’s side, following their dramatic win at Peterhead the previous week.

The win moved Hamilton five points clear of Cove, who remain in the relegation play-off spot, and nine points ahead of bottom-place Kelty Hearts. With a crucial trip to Kelty Hearts looming next Saturday, Accies will look to build on this momentum as they fight to avoid the drop.

Shaw’s Future Uncertain Amid Transfer Interest

While Shaw’s contribution was key to the win, his future at the club remains uncertain. The striker has been the subject of transfer interest from Championship leaders St Johnstone, who are reportedly preparing a new bid before the transfer deadline on February 2. Shaw’s value to Hamilton has never been clearer, but whether he will remain with the club or move to St Johnstone in the coming days remains to be seen.

This result has given Accies a much-needed lift in their battle against relegation, but the road ahead remains challenging. With just a few days left in the transfer window, it will be crucial for Hamilton to hold on to their key players and build on this hard-fought win.