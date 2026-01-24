Hamilton Accies Owner Accuses Scottish Authorities of Sabotaging Club

Hamilton Academical’s owner, Seref Zengin, has publicly accused the Scottish Football Association (SFA) and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) of attempting to sabotage his club. Zengin’s explosive statements suggest that both organizations are seeking to force the club into administration and undermine a potential takeover deal. His remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent activity at the club, which Zengin claims is linked to high-level figures within Scottish football.

Fraud Investigation and Alleged Revenge Motive

Speaking from Turkey, Zengin vehemently criticized the SFA and SPFL, claiming that they were taking “revenge” on Hamilton Accies after the club filed a complaint earlier this year about the position of a high-ranking official within the SFA. He alleges that the authorities’ actions are part of a larger effort to destabilize the club, stating that the SPFL has withheld a crucial £70,000 payment and is deliberately obstructing the takeover process.

“For me, they are just trying to force the club into administration,” Zengin said. “The first thing they are doing is sabotaging the takeover deal so it doesn’t go through and the second thing is not paying the club money it is due to force it into administration. It is as simple as that.”

Alongside these claims, Zengin revealed that Hamilton Accies are currently under investigation by Police Scotland following a fraud allegation made in May. He maintains that the fraud inquiry, which concerns the club’s 15-point deduction last season, reaches the “high end” of Scottish football, although he insists neither he nor director of football, Gerry Strain, are implicated in the wrongdoing.

The investigation comes after the SPFL imposed a 15-point deduction on the club earlier this year for failing to pay players on time and providing incorrect information about stadium ownership. This penalty ultimately led to the club’s relegation from the Scottish Championship, with Lanarkshire rivals Airdrieonians surviving in their place. The club’s appeal was rejected just before the season’s final day, an outcome that Zengin describes as “an absolute joke,” particularly highlighting the unprofessional behavior of an appeal panel member who was reportedly seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and holding a can of Monster energy drink during proceedings.

In response to the SFA’s latest decision to declare both Zengin and Strain as “not fit and proper” to run the club, Zengin has called for an independent regulator to oversee the Scottish game. He insists that his ongoing battle with the football authorities is not just about his club, but about the future governance of Scottish football as a whole.

The SFA and SPFL have declined to comment on Zengin’s allegations. However, the controversy surrounding Hamilton Accies continues to unfold, with the club now facing an uncertain future as they try to keep operations afloat amid these financial and governance challenges.