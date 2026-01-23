Hamilton Accies Face Strike Threat Amid Crisis Over Unpaid Wages

Hamilton Accies’ players are threatening to refuse to play their League One match against East Fife on Saturday after learning that the club will not be paying their wages for December.

The crisis-hit Lanarkshire club is on the brink of administration, with turmoil deepening after manager John Rankin’s resignation in November. Rankin, who had been chasing up overdue salaries for players, left the club amid growing financial instability. Now, it has emerged that players have been informed they will not receive their December pay.

Players Struggle with Dilemma

The squad, including first-team players and youth members, is facing a difficult choice as they prepare for the weekend’s fixture. Training will not take place until Friday, just a day before the scheduled match, and players are increasingly considering a strike action if the issue is not resolved swiftly. Refusing to play could result in further penalties for Hamilton, adding to the club’s already significant list of sanctions.

Accies are still reeling from a nine-point deduction handed out by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) just two weeks ago, following earlier penalties that saw the club relegated from the Championship last season. These fines and sanctions were imposed due to a range of administrative issues, including problems with stadium ownership and player registrations.

In another blow to the club, Hamilton were also hit with a six-point penalty in October after breaching transfer regulations by fielding trialists and amateur players while under an embargo.

Ongoing Crisis and Management Changes

Following Rankin’s departure, former player Darian MacKinnon took over interim management of the team. Despite leading the league earlier in the season, Hamilton now sit in eighth place, precariously close to the relegation play-off spot.

This ongoing crisis prompted the appointment of Jonny Towers, a new director from The Funding Globe Limited, who replaced Gerry Strain in a bid to avoid the club’s collapse. Strain had resigned after being deemed unfit to run the club by the Scottish Football Association (SFA), paving the way for Towers to take control. The move was initially seen as a potential lifeline, bringing emergency financial support and a promise that December wages would be paid. However, players were informed today that they will not receive their salaries, with their patience now wearing thin.

The club’s future remains uncertain, with administrators contacted but on hold as Towers attempts to stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, owner Seref Zengin has refused to inject further funds, also deemed unfit to operate the club by the SFA.

With their wages still unpaid and the threat of further penalties hanging over them, Hamilton Accies players now face a tough decision: fulfill their Saturday fixture and continue battling against mounting odds, or stand their ground and protest over the unpaid wages that have become a symbol of the club’s ongoing financial mismanagement.