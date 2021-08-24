Hamilton, a two-time Formula One champion, says he can’t compare himself to Schumacher since he keeps making the same mistakes.

Fernando Alonso, a former Formula One world champion, remarked that his latest battle with Lewis Hamilton is not equal to Michael Schumacher’s.

Hamilton had to pit after the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix due to a mistake in tire selection. As a result, the defending champion was forced to start from the rear. Hamilton had a tough duel with Alpine racer Alonso as he progressed through the grid.

As the two went wheel-to-wheel, including a brief touch, Alonso’s defense remained robust, and Hamilton overtook his former McLaren colleague at Turn 1 to take P4.

The battle between Alonso and Hamilton became the buzz of the F1 world, with many comparing it to Alonso’s 2005 duel with Michael Schumacher at Imola, where Alonso outperformed Schumacher’s faster Ferrari and fought off any attacks along the way. The two conflicts, however, are not comparable, according to the Spaniard.

Alonso said in a recent interview that the two battles were quite different, owing to the fact that Hamilton had a faster car and committed numerous mistakes during the Hungary race.

“At the time, Schumacher was three or four tenths faster. Hamilton had a one-and-a-half-second car advantage and a one-second tire advantage, so he had a two-and-a-half-second advantage,” Alonso told DAZN, according to The Sports Rush.

While Alonso had expected Hamilton to pass him considerably sooner, it took the Mercedes driver about ten circuits to pass the former Ferrari driver and finish second behind Alonso’s Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon.

“In the final few corners, he kept making the same mistakes. Like he did with Carlos, I was expecting him to take the last corner normally and overtake before the first corner. He should have treated me the same way, but he kept making errors,” said Alonso, a two-time world champion.

Hamilton revealed at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix that Alonso caused him “hell” out there, but that battling with the Spaniard was “great.”

“Fernando was a pain in the neck out there. It was thrilling racing, with a few nerve-wracking moments. Looking back, it was incredible; it was just extraordinary. I hope the vehicles could follow each other more closely, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the cars will be like next year. In a post-race interview, Hamilton remarked, “Hopefully, that eliminates a lot of the terrible drafting that we have here.”

