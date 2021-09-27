Hakuho, the world’s most successful sumo wrestler, is set to retire, according to reports.

According to Japanese media, Sumo’s greatest-ever champion Hakuho has decided to retire due to prolonged knee pain, leaving a gaping void at the top of the ancient sport.

The 36-year-old Mongolian boasts a record 45 tournament victories – 13 more than anybody else in history – but has been out for most of the year due to injuries.

After missing all or part of the previous six tournaments, he made his only appearance of 2021 at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament in July, going undefeated to win the title.

A coronavirus outbreak prompted him and 17 other wrestlers from his stable to miss the following competition, which ended on Sunday.

According to local media, Hakuho has decided to retire due to a right knee ailment, ending his great career with 1,187 victories.

The Japan Sumo Association did not respond to a request for comment.

Hakuho was born Munkhbat Davaajargal, the son of an Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling, and moved to Japan at the age of 15 to pursue a career in sumo.

He made his professional debut in 2001 and won his first top-division title in May 2006, before rising to the sport’s highest level of yokozuna in July 2007 at the age of 22.

His fights with fellow Mongolian yokozuna Asashoryu — the comic villain to Hakuho’s popular good guy – helped resurrect the ancient sport, with spectator numbers skyrocketing.

Asashoryu retired in 2010, but Hakuho continued to improve, surpassing Taiho’s record of 33 tournament victories in January 2015.

Hakuho survived fellow yokozuna Harumafuji, Kakuryu, and Kisenosato, but his eventual retirement will leave only Terunofuji as the highest-ranking wrestler in sumo.

In September 2019, Hakuho received Japanese citizenship, allowing him to control his own sumo stable after retirement.

He retires from sumo as the sport’s longest-serving yokozuna, having contested his 1,000th battle in July 2020.