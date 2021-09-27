Hakuho, Sumo’s All-Time Greatest, is Retiring.

Officials claimed Hakuho, Sumo’s greatest-ever champion, quit on Monday after fighting prolonged knee pain, leaving a gaping vacancy at the top of the ancient sport.

The 36-year-old Mongolian boasts a record 45 tournament victories – 13 more than anybody else in history – but has been out for most of the year due to injuries.

After missing all or part of the previous six tournaments, he made his only appearance of 2021 at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament in July, going undefeated to win the title.

A coronavirus outbreak prompted him and 17 other wrestlers from his stable to skip the following event, which ended on Sunday.

With his departure, only Terunofuji remains in the yokozuna class, sumo’s highest rank.

Hironori Yano, head of the yokozuna discussion council, which is close to the sumo association, told reporters, “I learned from the sumo association chairman that Hakuho’s letter of retirement was filed through his stable master today.”

Hakuho’s decision, which was apparently prompted by a right knee ailment, marks an end to his storied career, which included 1,187 victories.

The Japan Sumo Association did not respond to a request for comment, but the revelation made national headlines, and thankful fans expressed their support for the star.

Takashi Sakai, who lives near the Kokugikan arena, where sumo’s Tokyo tournament is place, was full of admiration for the retiring wrestler.

“I’d like to congratulate him, ‘Wow, you’ve done a fantastic job.’ ‘Way to go.’ He put in a lot of effort, traveling all the way to Japan to become a sumo wrestler and yokozuna champion. All of that is difficult to achieve,” the 76-year-old told AFP.

“He’s been the best wrestler for a long time and has a lot of clout,” Miyako Arai said.

“I believe Hakuho’s adoration inspired many wrestlers to pursue the sport,” the 46-year-old added.

Hakuho was born Munkhbat Davaajargal, the son of an Olympic silver medalist in freestyle wrestling, and moved to Japan at the age of 15 to pursue a career in sumo.

He made his professional debut in 2001 and won his first top-division title in May 2006, before rising to the sport’s highest level of yokozuna in July 2007 at the age of 22.

His fights with fellow Mongolian yokozuna Asashoryu — the pantomime villain to Hakuho’s popular good guy – helped resurrect the sport, with spectator numbers skyrocketing.

Asashoryu retired in 2010, but Hakuho continued to improve, surpassing Taiho’s record of 33 tournament victories in January 2015.

In a tweet following Hakuho's retirement, a former adversary dubbed him "a fantastic yokozuna."