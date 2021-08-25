Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake.

Vesta Guerrier escaped Haiti’s big earthquake earlier this month, but her home was destroyed, and she has been living in a temporary camp ever since, fearful of being raped at any moment.

“We’re not safe,” she told AFP, echoing the fears of other Haitian women who had witnessed sexual abuse in the aftermath of the country’s prior disasters.

A makeshift shelter made of sticks and plastic sheets at a sports center in the hard-hit village of Les Cayes, on the peninsula southwest of the capital Port-au-Prince, served as home for Guerrier, her husband, and their three children.

Guerrier, 48, remarked, “Anything may happen to us.” “Anyone can enter the camp, especially at night.”

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14 killed nearly 2,200 people and destroyed or severely damaged tens of thousands of dwellings in a country already reeling from the devastating quake of 2010.

Following the earthquake that killed over 200,000 people 11 years ago, some survivors spent years in improvised shelters, where they were assaulted by armed men and gangs of youths who roamed the badly lighted, congested camps after dark.

According to a 2011 Amnesty International investigation, more than 250 incidences of rape were reported in the five months following the 2010 accident, however many advocacy groups believed this was a fraction of the total number.

Around 200 people lived in the same camp as Guerrier, and privacy was nearly hard to come by.

Guerrier does not completely remove her garments to bathe because she is afraid of being attacked, and she always waits until after dark to shower so that others cannot see her.

When light shines on her in the darkness of the camp, she wonders if it’s one of her neighbors or “someone who wants to do what he wants to do,” she added.

Guerrier is terrified and ashamed because “people can see you from every direction” because there were no working toilets at the site.

“Only the girls can comprehend what I’m saying. “We, the ladies, and the children here, we suffer a lot,” she said.

Other evacuees at the camp expressed their concerns as well.

“We are terrified for our children. We are terrified for our children. Francise Dorismond, who is three months pregnant, stated, “We need tents so we can go back to living at home with our families.”

Due to the threat of attacks, another makeshift camp has sprung up a short distance away from the main site.

