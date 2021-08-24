‘Had Jurgen Klopp been in charge…” – Jamie Carragher refutes Manchester United’s claim by comparing them to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Thomas Tuchel, according to Jamie Carragher, would be confident in winning the Premier League title if they had Manchester United’s squad at their disposal.

Former United defender Gary Neville has pushed the club to make a late approach for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after the club spent heavily this summer on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has generated £40 million in sales this summer to offset their purchase of Ibrahima Konate.

Manchester City and Chelsea are both favorites to win the Premier League ahead of the Red Devils, who have yet to win a trophy under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On Sunday, Solskjaer’s team dropped their first points of the season away to Southampton, but Carragher has stated that there is no reason why United should not be competing for the title, and that the club cannot continue to make excuses for not finishing first.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said, “It seems like everytime I listen to Gary or Roy [Keane], any Manchester United fan, the answer is always to go and spend £100 million on someone.”

“Go blast the transfer market,” is always the solution. You’re talking about Chelsea pursuing Lukaku, who scored on his debut yesterday, and now everyone is saying, “Chelsea will win the league.”

“Last season, United finished ahead of them, and they purchased Varane and Sancho. I don’t get the impression that Manchester United isn’t capable of competing.”

This summer, the board gave Solskjaer permission to go out and recruit world-class players, putting pressure on him to deliver silverware.

It remains to be seen whether the Norwegian can get the best out of his players, a doubt Carragher would not have if the Red Devils were handled by the present managers of Liverpool, Chelsea, or Man City.

“I truly believe that if Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, or even Thomas Tuchel had United’s team, they could win the league. You’re comparing Liverpool with Manchester United; yes, they’ve followed a similar path, and Solskjaer has done an excellent job, but why don’t you compare it to Manchester City?” “The summary comes to an end.”