Gymnasts who were abused by team doctor Larry Nassar have reached a $380 million settlement.

Attorneys stated on Monday that victims of Larry Nassar, the incarcerated former doctor of the US national gymnastics team, will receive $380 million as part of a settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and their insurers.

The settlement, which is one of the largest ever for victims of sex abuse, brings an end to a five-year court struggle that erupted when the US Olympic movement was shaken by a sex abuse scandal.

Nassar, 58, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting athletes while working as a sports medicine doctor for USA Gymnastics (USAG) and Michigan State University in late 2017 and early 2018. (MSU).

Hundreds of women have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them over the course of his two-decade career, including Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney.

A hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday affirmed the settlement, which includes claims from Biles, Raisman, and Maroney.

Following an earlier $500 million settlement with MSU in 2018, the arrangement brings the total settlement amount to $880 million.

“We succeeded for one simple reason: the survivors’ strength and perseverance,” said John Manly, who represents more than 180 women who were molested by Nassar, in a statement revealing the agreement’s specifics.

“These courageous women relived their trauma in front of the world in many media appearances so that no other kid is forced to suffer physical, emotional, or sexual abuse in order to pursue their ambitions.”

The deal was hailed by Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to come out with charges against Nassar in 2016.

Denhollander stated on Twitter, “This chapter is finally closed.” “The hard task of reform and reconstruction may now begin. What happens next will determine if justice is served and reform is made.” After a tidal wave of claims against Nassar flooded the organization, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a settlement was reached on Monday after TIG Insurance Company agreed to pay a “significant amount” of the payment.

The transaction involves a $34 million payment from the USOPC and a $6 million loan to USA Gymnastics from the USOPC.

A survivor of abuse will be appointed to the board of directors of USA Gymnastics as part of the agreement.

Olympic champion Biles and other Nassar victims spoke before the US Senate in September, excoriating US sports leaders and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for failing to act.