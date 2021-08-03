Gymnastics Twisties: What Are They? Simone Biles’s Story Is Revealed

Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic champion, was knocked out of this year’s tournament on July 28 due to a mental state that is seldom known outside of the world of professional gymnastics.

However, Biles returned on Tuesday, determined to overcome the horrific mental confusion that ended her chances of winning six gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She finished third in the balance beam final, behind two Chinese teenagers, Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, all 16 and 18.

Biles explained to her supporters on July 30 why she had pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics two days before, saying it was because she had the twisties “really bad” this time.

Her comments came after she shocked the gymnastics world by withdrawing from the competition after tripping off the mat during a floor routine and landing badly on the vault.

She originally cited mental health as a cause for withdrawing from the all-around, floor exercise, vault, and asymmetric bars finals.

The twisties is a mental block that occurs when an athlete loses spatial awareness during a high-intensity workout, potentially resulting in significant injury. Gymnasts who do dizzyingly fast routines are familiar with it, and many find it horrifying.

Tim Allardyce, a former Olympic physiotherapist, was contacted by this website for his thoughts on the situation.

In her Instagram post on Friday morning, Biles explained the sensation, saying, “It’s never transferred to bars and beam before.” It prefers the floor and vault, which are, after all, the scariest two.”

“However, this time it’s literally on every event, which is terrible,” she continued.

Biles claimed it takes her two weeks to recover from them on average, but that it varies every athlete.

Any gymnast, even if they’ve been doing the same routine for years, can experience a mental block.

After Biles confessed that she was suffering with twisties, several gymnasts expressed their support for her.

Claudia Fragapane, a British gymnast, competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics but fell on the uneven bars owing to twisties. She was involved in a similar accident in April of this year, which resulted in her suffering a brain injury and causing her to miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Fragapane stated she understood how Biles felt after she described how her health had contributed to her retreating.

