Gymnast Simone Biles’ Olympic hopes are in jeopardy after her second withdrawal due to mental health concerns.

Simone Biles of the United States withdrew from a second Tokyo Olympics gymnastics competition on Wednesday to safeguard her mental health, casting severe question on her participation in the rest of the Games.

The 24-year-old withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre a day after her shocking elimination from the team event, according to USA Gymnastics.

The American landed in Japan as one of the main attractions for the 2020 Games, which were postponed due to the epidemic, carrying a huge burden of expectation as she pursued a record-tying nine Olympic titles.

However, after a wobbly first vault, she withdrew from the team competition, and her troubles mean she may not be able to add to the four gold medals she won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, pending additional medical examination, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Following daily evaluation, the US federation will decide if Biles, who will be replaced by Jade Carey, will compete in individual event finals.

The statement said, “We totally support Simone’s choice and admire her fortitude in prioritizing her well-being.” “Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a role model for so many.”

Biles said she had to “do what’s best for me and focus on my mental health” after withdrawing from the team event on Tuesday, in which she earned silver as a result of starting the final.

“I just don’t trust myself as much as I used to, and I’m not sure if it’s because I’m getting older,” she explained. “When I practice gymnastics, I get a little more nervous.”

Following her withdrawal from the team final, support for the gymnast came in from all around the world.

“Am I good enough?” Michelle Obama tweeted. I am, in fact. This is the mantra I live by every day. We are proud of you, @Simone Biles, and we are rooting for you. Team @USA, congratulations on your silver medal!”

“Once a champion, always a champion,” Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao tweeted. @Simone Biles, may God bless you.”

Fans in Japan are still reeling after the loss of Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka on Tuesday, who was competing in her first tournament since withdrawing from the French Open due to mental health difficulties.

On the fifth day of competition on Wednesday, Biles’ troubles overshadowed the sporting program.

Katie Ledecky, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has lost her 200m freestyle title to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.