Gwen Berry: Who Is She? During the ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ an Olympian turns away from the flag.

Gwen Berry, a hammer thrower, has sparked outrage by looking away from the American flag while The Star Spangled Banner was being played.

Berry was standing on the podium on Saturday after coming third in the United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, earning her a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, when she turned her back on the Stars and Stripes as the song began to play.

Here’s a rundown of the squabble.

What was Gwen Berry’s role in all of this?

While on the stage with winner DeAnna Price and second-place finisher Brooke Andersen, Berry looked away from the American flag as The Star Spangled Banner began to play. Price and Andersen stood steady with their hands on their hearts and turned to face the flag, but Berry moved her feet and turned to face the crowd.

She then wore a T-shirt with the words “activist athlete” on it over her head.

Gwen Berry is a well-known actress.

Berry, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, attended Southern Illinois University and was an NCAA All-American in the shot put, weight throw, and hammer throw indoors and outdoors in 2010, before turning professional the following year.

Berry won her first of three national indoor titles in the weight throw—the indoor equivalent of the hammer throw—a year after failing to make the U.S. team for the London 2012 Olympics. In 2014, she won her first major international event, winning gold in the hammer throw at the Pan American Sports Festival in Mexico City.

Berry defended her national championship in 2014 and won it again in 2016, before representing Team USA in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and winning the national hammer throw title the following year. She won the gold medal in the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, a year later, after setting a new personal record in the hammer throw with a distance of 77.78 meters, the sixth-best throw in history.

Berry’s victory was tarnished by controversy, as she raised her fist during the Star Spangled Banner in protest of racism and in honor of her family.

The US Olympic Committee formally reprimanded her and placed her on a 12-month probationary period for her actions.

“It’s also critical for me to make a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.