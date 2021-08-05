Guido Rodriguez’s admission, Jarrod Bowen’s claim, and Xherdan Shaqiri’s gesture are all examples of Liverpool transfers.

Liverpool have already made a splash this summer, having signed center back Ibrahima Konate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker are among the Reds’ important players who have signed long-term contracts.

The new Premier League season begins in just over a week, but the transfer window is already open.

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis

Deportivo Estadio

Liverpool are still linked with midfielders as the search for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum continues.

Guido Rodriguez of Real Betis has been mentioned recently, and rumours indicate Liverpool is the latest club to show an interest in the 27-year-old.

Arsenal have also been linked with the Argentina international, but according to the story, he is “happy” at Betis, and a previous report from the Spanish publication stated the player’s desire is to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United

David Maddock is a reporter at The Mirror.

According to Maddock’s piece, Bowen is one of Liverpool’s transfer priorities this summer, and there’s a ‘possibility’ he’ll sign before the end of the year.

Both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will play in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, fueling talk that Jurgen Klopp will bring in a forward this summer.

Bowen is comparable to Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in that he can play on either side of the front three.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool

a store in Italy The Mirror via Corriere dello Sport

Many Liverpool fans were left perplexed over Shaqiri’s future after rumors claimed he intended to quit the club, only for him to appear to reverse his position in a recent interview with the club website.

However, speculations now claim he wants to leave, with Lazio reportedly keen, according to Italian source Corriere Dello Sport.

According to the article, a ‘goodwill’ gesture from the club may see Shaqiri leave for little to nothing.