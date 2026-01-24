Guardiola’s Bold Tactics Lift Manchester City Over Wolves

Manchester City bounced back from recent setbacks with a commanding 2-0 win over struggling Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2026. The victory allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal, with a commanding performance that featured key contributions from the club’s recent January signings.

Guardiola’s Surprising Selection Decisions

City fans were left stunned when Guardiola opted to start without star striker Erling Haaland and winger Phil Foden, both of whom were placed on the bench. Guardiola explained that Haaland, who had not missed a match since late October 2025, needed a rest after a hectic schedule. Foden, too, was given a breather, with both players available for a role off the bench.

The decision proved wise, as City’s January arrivals stepped up to deliver. Marc Guéhi, the £20 million signing from Crystal Palace, was solid at the back and almost opened the scoring with a powerful header early on, only to be thwarted by Wolves’ goalkeeper José Sá. Guéhi expressed his excitement about joining City, saying, “I’m excited to join Manchester City and develop as a player and person at this club.”

Moments later, City took the lead. In the sixth minute, Omar Marmoush, returning to the Premier League starting lineup after his Africa Cup of Nations stint, pounced on a cross from Matheus Nunes. Marmoush’s clinical finish was his first league goal of the season and marked his continued dominance at the Etihad, where all eight of his Premier League goals have been scored—an unprecedented record.

Despite being set up defensively with a five-man backline, Wolves were barely able to break out of their half. City dictated possession, with Nunes, Bernardo Silva, and Tijjani Reijnders controlling the tempo in midfield. Antoine Semenyo, who joined in January, provided width and pace on the right wing, eager to make an impact after being cup-tied during City’s midweek Champions League defeat.

Wolves Struggle, VAR Drama Delays City’s Second

City’s dominance was nearly interrupted when Marmoush struck the post, only for the ball to ricochet off Yerson Mosquera’s arm. Referee Farai Hallam was called to the pitchside monitor by VAR, but after a tense review, no penalty was awarded, as Mosquera’s arm was deemed to be in a “natural position.”

Undeterred, City doubled their advantage just before halftime. A precise pass from Silva found Semenyo, who expertly cut inside to slot home his first Premier League goal for City, his third goal in as many competitions since his move from Bournemouth. Semenyo’s recent run includes 11 goals in his last 17 home matches, further cementing his growing role in the squad.

The second half saw City take their foot off the gas slightly, possibly with one eye on their upcoming Champions League clash with Galatasaray. Wolves had a few moments of hope, including João Gomes’ free-kick which flew narrowly over the bar. Mosquera also came close to pulling one back with a header, but City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tipped the ball onto the crossbar with a sharp save.

City made changes on the hour, introducing Foden, Haaland, and Jérémy Doku to maintain their attacking pressure. Semenyo came close to adding a third, striking the post again with a left-footed shot in the 77th minute, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

In the end, City cruised to a well-deserved 2-0 victory, closing the gap to Arsenal to just four points, pending the Gunners’ upcoming match with Manchester United. The win also extended City’s unbeaten streak against teams at the bottom of the Premier League table, stretching back to 2008.

For Wolves, the defeat leaves them 14 points adrift of safety, with only 15 games left to play. Manager Rob Edwards, marking his 50th Premier League match, now faces an uphill battle to keep his side in the top flight. Despite the loss, Edwards praised his team’s resilience against a dominant City side.

Guardiola was full of praise for his new signings after the match, highlighting the impact of Marmoush, Semenyo, and Guéhi. “The new signings have brought fresh energy and quality to the squad at a crucial time,” Guardiola said. City’s ability to win without Haaland in the starting lineup continues to be a notable statistic, with the team winning 18 of 22 games in his absence.

Looking ahead, City’s focus shifts to their Champions League clash against Galatasaray on January 28. Wolves, meanwhile, face a challenging trip to Bournemouth as their fight for Premier League survival becomes increasingly difficult.