Guardiola Was ‘Distinctly Unimpressed’ When Foden And Grealish Didn’t Play In City’s 4-0 Win Over Newcastle [Details].

In Manchester City’s 4-0 triumph over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, Pep Guardiola intimated that Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were not rested but were purposefully left as unused substitutes.

When asked about his team rotation, Guardiola stated that it was not the rationale for his selections at St. James Park versus Newcastle.

Grealish and Foden were photographed on a night out five days before the Newcastle game, following Manchester City’s 7-0 triumph against Leeds at home.

“I chose this team because these guys, not the others, deserved to play. I pay close attention to behavior on and off the pitch over the holidays. They will not play if their conduct off the field is not up to par. So, despite the distractions that come with Christmas and everything else that happens, we must remain concentrated at all times “According to ESPN, Guardiola remarked in an interview with BBC.

The state in which Grealish and Foden reported for a recovery session the next day left Manchester City personnel “unhappy,” according to The Telegraph. Guardiola was told of the issue surrounding Grealish and Foden while in Barcelona for Sergio Aguero’s retirement press announcement.

Guardiola was also said to be “distinctly unimpressed” when the news was delivered to him, according to the source. Grealish and Foden were then benched against Newcastle, and the pair were admonished for their behavior.

In their place, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus began, with the former scoring City’s fourth goal in the 4-0 win.

Man City’s recent victory was their 34th league victory of 2021, setting a new record for the most top-flight victories by a side in a calendar year. It was also the Etihad side’s ninth successive Premier League triumph in 2021-22.

Guardiola’s team leads the league table with 44 points after 18 games, three ahead of second-placed Liverpool FC and six ahead of third-placed Chelsea.